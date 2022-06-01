PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The healthcare industry has so many different career pathway options. As the U.S. unemployment continues to recover post-pandemic, reports show healthcare is still expected to grow more than any other industry over the next decade. Dr. Rita Armstrong from Bryant & Stratton College helps us break down some of the different healthcare career options.

The Healthcare Program’s Lunch & Learn is Wednesday, June 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses.

For more information:

(866) 873-6936

BryantStratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.