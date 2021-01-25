Health Care In Every Corner Of The Hampton Roads Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two community health organizations are combining their resources and doubling their efforts to reach people in Hampton Roads who may not have access to quality health care for a variety of reasons. Today Marketing Managers Quania Jefferson and Shelby Williams explained how Southeastern Virginia Health Systems and Hampton Roads Community Health Centers are taking obstacles like distance, concern over finances, and lack of support out of the way for those who need care.

Visit HEALTHCARE4U.org to for more information and remember, patients can access medical records, lab results, upcoming appointments and communicate with their medical provider from the comfort of their own home with the Patient Portal.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Southeastern Virginia Health Systems and Hampton Roads Community Health Centers.

