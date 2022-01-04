Health and Wellness Success

by: Sponsored Content

Posted:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The new year is here and now is the best time to get started on a new you! Julie Crowley from the YMCA of South Hampton Roads joined us with details about how you can save on their January “zero dollar” membership special.

YMCA of South Hampton Roads
There are 21 fitness locations in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.
Don’t forget about their January membership special!
It’s a “zero dollar” join fee — available through January 31, 2022
757-962-5555
JoinTheY.org

