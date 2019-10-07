Breaking News
Report: Redskins fire Jay Gruden

Health and Wellness for Older Adults

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to AARP, there are more than 8 million adults aged 50 and older affected by social isolation and that can have a negative impact on their health. That’s why staying socially active is very important.

Here now to tell us about Humana’s new Tidewater neighborhood location now open in Hampton Roads and how it will provide free activities for older adults in our community is Christian Carpenter from Humana Tidewater.

Humana Tidewater
Check out the New Tidewater Neighborhood Humana Center at 5802 East Virginia Beach Boulevard at JANAF Shopping Center
Open House this Wednesday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p. m.
Call (888) 719-0718 or visit humana.com/humana-neighborhood-centers

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Humana.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories