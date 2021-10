PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When you’re living with purpose, you’re living an empowered life. Empowerment Speaker, Coach and Author, Tiana McKan, joins us now with more on how to find your voice and passion.

Crowned Inspirations

Women’s Self Care Getaway is March 26th and 27th

Books are now available

CrownedInspirations.com

(757) 741-7277

Instagram @_crownedbytiana

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Crowned Inspirations.