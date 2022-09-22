PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State University is nestled in the heart of Ettrick, just outside of Petersburg. Founded in 1882, Virginia State University developed as the United States’ first fully state-supported, four-year institution of higher learning for black Americans.

Today, VSU is ranked by HBCU Digest as one of the top HBCUs in the country. President Makola Abdullah has more of what sets VSU apart from other HBCUs.

To learn more about Virginia State University, visit them online at vsu.edu.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.