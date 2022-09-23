PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Through teaching, research and community engagement, the mission of Elizabeth City State University is to promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation. Along with its 28 baccalaureate degrees and four master’s degrees, ECSU is home to the only 4-year aviation science degree program in North Carolina.

Find out more about Elizabeth City State University at ecsu.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.