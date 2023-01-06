PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Manuel “Manny” Melbin Jr. from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue whipped up quite the spread with his Kanikapila Plate Special. The restaurant will be hosting an entertainment open mic night Saturday, January 7th starting at 6 p.m. Let them know you saw them on The Hampton Roads Show for 10% off your order and a free treat!

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

717 Eden Way North, Suite 610 in Chesapeake

757-410-3200

HawaiianBarbecue.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.