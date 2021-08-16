Having Trouble Getting Hired?

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics there are more than 10 million job openings nationwide and all the labor reports say that the workers are in the driver’s seat. So what should you do if you’re still having a hard time getting hired? The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, shares tips for landing your next interview!

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.COM. You can also find her on social media and sign up for TCE Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

