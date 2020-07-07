Have Fun Like A Kid And Help Children Reach Their Potential

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Child Development Resources is daring you to get dirty in order to help them provide critical services to children who struggle in one or more areas of development. Today CDR Special Events Coordinator Nancy Wigley shared the details of the “Mud-puddle Challenge” which is happening on now through the end of summer.

Child Development Resources

The Mud Puddle Challenge

Visit CDR.org to learn more and register today!

