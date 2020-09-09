Have a September to Remember at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum joins us to talk about the days and nights you should mark on your calendar to take advantage of great food, music, deals, and giveaways at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. September weather means plenty of indoor and outdoor dining options for the locals and Williamsburg visitors!

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

Live music and Sunday brunch

199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg

Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847

You can also connect online at Berrets.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.

