PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum joins us to talk about the days and nights you should mark on your calendar to take advantage of great food, music, deals, and giveaways at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. September weather means plenty of indoor and outdoor dining options for the locals and Williamsburg visitors!
Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
Live music and Sunday brunch
199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847
You can also connect online at Berrets.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.
More From HRS!
- Moving For The Community
- Get Rid of Those Wrinkles
- Have a September to Remember at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant
- Seriously Uplifting Event is Back!
- In The Kitchen: 1608 Crafthouse