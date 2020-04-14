Have A Plan For Your Pets!

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are working long hours at an essential job, or end up needing to leave your home for treatment if you get sick, many of us who get by with the help of our furry friends need to put a plan in place for their care. Today we get good advice from Michelle Dosson at NACC.

Norfolk Animal Care Center
5585 Sabre Road
(757) 441-5505
Norfolk.gov/NACC
FB: @norfolkanimalcarecenter
IG @norfolkanimals

