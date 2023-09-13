PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Get your scare on this weekend at the 4th annual Haunted Screams Expo. Laitram Tsol is the spokesperson for the big show and he joined HRS with all the scary details!

Haunted Screams Expo

This weekend, Sept. 16 and 17

Hampton Roads Convention Center

There are lots of ticket options available from adult and youth single day tickets to two-day unlimited passes and the VIP experience.

Children 12 and under are free with each adult single-day ticket purchase.

For more info on tickets and times visit hauntedscreams.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Haunted Screams Expo.