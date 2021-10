PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Soap and scares come together this weekend in Virginia Beach. Josh Maneely from Grand Slam Car Wash joined us with all the details of their Haunted Car Wash.

Grand Slam Car Wash is presenting the Haunted Car Wash this Friday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. it is $20.00 per car.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Grand Slam Car Wash.