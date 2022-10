PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Soap and scares are coming together at the “Haunted” Grand Slam Car Wash.

Grand Slam Car Wash

“Haunted” Car Wash: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30.

5668 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach

$25 per car.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Grand Slam Car Wash.