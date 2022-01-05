Happy New You Health and Wellness Fair

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The new year has brought on new concerns for many of us who are taking a close look at our overall health and wellness.

From COVID vaccination and testing to health insurance marketplace enrollment, the “Happy New You” Health and Wellness Equity Resource Fair can help you navigate it all.

Celebrate Healthcare “Happy New You” Health and Wellness Equity Resource Fair
The event is January 7-9 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on Coliseum Drive in Hampton. Volunteers are needed!
Visit their website for more information: celebratehealthcare.net
(757) 287 0277

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Kettle Challenge

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter