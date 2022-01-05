Happy New You Health and Wellness Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The new year has brought on new concerns for many of us who are taking a close look at our overall health and wellness.

From COVID vaccination and testing to health insurance marketplace enrollment, the “Happy New You” Health and Wellness Equity Resource Fair can help you navigate it all.

Celebrate Healthcare “Happy New You” Health and Wellness Equity Resource Fair

The event is January 7-9 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on Coliseum Drive in Hampton. Volunteers are needed!

Visit their website for more information: celebratehealthcare.net

(757) 287 0277

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.