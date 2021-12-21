Happy New You Health and Wellness Fair from Celebrate Healthcare coming up in January

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our next guests are on an increased COVID vaccination testing and health insurance marketplace enrollment and they have an event coming up to do just that. Celebrate Healthcare President, Gaylene Kanoyton and Iris Lundy, Senior Director at Heath Equity at Sentara Healthcare joined us on HRS detailing this free community health and wellness event.

Celebrate Healthcare Health Wellness Equity Resource Fair

January 7, 8, 9 — check website for hours.

You can give them a call for more information at (757)-287-0277 and follow them on social media @CelebrateHealthcare or @CelebrateHR

