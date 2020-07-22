PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – YMCA of South Hampton Roads is once again offering day camp opportunities for school-aged children. Today, Jamie Childress talked about how they’ve taken measures to keep classic camp games and activities on the schedule — but in a safer way with today’s health concerns.
YMCA of South Hampton Roads
Summer Camp and Y Child Care Programs
Visit YMCASHR.org/CAMP or call (757) 275-9450
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by YMCA of South Hampton Roads.
More From HRS!
- Renew Your Floors
- Happy Campers Are Back at the ‘Y’
- Reck On the Road: Century Plant
- Get White Teeth Fast!
- Stroll or Scroll Through Art and History in Olde Towne Portsmouth!