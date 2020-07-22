Happy Campers Are Back at the ‘Y’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – YMCA of South Hampton Roads is once again offering day camp opportunities for school-aged children. Today, Jamie Childress talked about how they’ve taken measures to keep classic camp games and activities on the schedule — but in a safer way with today’s health concerns.

YMCA of South Hampton Roads

Summer Camp and Y Child Care Programs

Visit YMCASHR.org/CAMP or call (757) 275-9450

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

