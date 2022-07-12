PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Downtown Portsmouth is full of historic buildings. One of those special buildings is devoted to offering quality educational, cultural and aesthetic experiences through art exhibits.

Stephen Grunnet, the Museum Gallery Supervisor at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center came by The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about their current and upcoming exhibits.

Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center

Located at 400 High Street

Check out their website for information on what’s happening there.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center.