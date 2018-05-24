Hampton Roads Show Pop Quiz Winners 2019

Enter The Hampton Roads Show Pop Quiz Trivia Question weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Below is the list of recent winners in the Pop Quiz contest:

07/09/2019 Congratulations Gary Pesquera! You have won a four pack of passes to see comedian and Chesapeake native Leonard Ouzts Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

07/05/2019 Congratulations Tommy Baldwin! You have won a pair of reserved seat tickets to see FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE on Thursday, July 25th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

07/04/2019 Congratulations Joseph McGenra! You have won a pair of reserved seat tickets to Train and the Goo Goo Dolls on Sunday, July 14th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

07/03/2019 Congratulations Jamonte’ Wallace! You have won four passes to see comedian Sheryl Underwood Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

07/02/2019 Congratulations Stephen ONeil! You have won a pair of gold circle tickets to see MOE and BLUES TRAVELER with G LOVE on Monday, July 15th at Chrysler Hall.

07/01/2019 Congratulations Rachel Watson! You have won 4 passes to Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach.

06/28/2019 Congratulations J. Slayton! You have won a pair of reserved seats to see DIERKS BENTLEY Friday, July 12th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/27/2019 Congratulations Jennifer Cowles! You have won a pair of tickets to Water Country USA!

06/26/2019 Congratulations Sheila Boyce! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seats to see RASCAL FLATTS on June 29th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/25/2019 Congratulations Wanda Cushman! You have won four passes to see comedian Tommy Davidson Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

06/24/2019 Congratulations Anne Kimple! You have won a pair of gold circle tickets to LIONEL RICHIE Wednesday, July 10th at Constant Convocation Center at ODU.

06/21/2019 Congratulations Dean Reid! You have won 4 passes to Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach.

06/20/2019 Congratulations Michelle Floyd! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seats to see RASCAL FLATTS on June 29th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/19/2019 Congratulations R. Davis! You have won four passes to see comedian Karlous Miller Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

06/18/2019 Congratulations Mark Wagner! You have won a pair of tickets to see SLIGHTLY STOOPID this Friday at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/17/2019 Congratulations Eric Calvi! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seats to see RASCAL FLATTS on June 29th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/14/2019 Congratulations Cheryl Ericsson! You have won a pair of gold circle reserved seats to see STYX Monday, June 24th at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

06/13/2019 Congratulations Brittani Post! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seats to see Rascal Flatts on June 29th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/12/2019 Congratulations Stephanie Toni! You have won four passes to see comedian Nate Jackson Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

06/11/2019 Congratulations Susan West! You have won a pair of 200 level tickets to see Thomas Rhett Thursday, June 13th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/07/2019 Congratulations Beth Ann Maddox! You have won a pair of 200 level tickets to see Thomas Rhett Thursday, June 13th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/06/2019 Congratulations Diane Thornton! You have won a pair of 200 level tickets to see Thomas Rhett Thursday, June 13th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/04/2019 Congratulations Tamara Friss! You have won four passes to see comedian DeRay Davis Friday night, June 7th at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

05/31/2019 Congratulations Jacqueline Cornish! You have won a Kings Dominion Prize Pack! That’s two tickets for admission, parking, a single meal deal and fast lane plus.

05/31/2019 Congratulations Paul Kerr! You have won a Kings Dominion Prize Pack! That’s two tickets for admission, parking, a single meal deal and fast lane plus.

05/30/2019 Congratulations Tom Woods! You have won a pair of 200 level tickets to see Thomas Rhett Thursday, June 13th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

05/30/2019 Congratulations Dawn Ayers! You have won a Kings Dominion Prize Pack! That’s two tickets for admission, parking, a single meal deal and fast lane plus.

05/29/2019 Congratulations Bob Goodin! You have won four passes to see comedian George Willborn tonight at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

05/28/2019 Congratulations Tricia Tobin! You have won a pair of 200 level tickets to see Thomas Rhett Thursday, June 13th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

05/27/2019 Congratulations Broderick Mayes! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seat tickets to see HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH this Thursday Night at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

05/24/2019 Congratulations Jeannette Robbins Stover! You have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg!

05/24/2019 Congratulations Kathryn Diehl! You have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg!

05/23/2019 Congratulations Beth Saling! You Have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg!

05/23/2019 Congratulations Pamela Davis! You have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg!

05/22/2019 Congratulations Kristen Johnson! You have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg!

05/22/2019 Congratulations Heidi Johnson! You have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg!

05/21/2019 Congratulations Alisson Hajasz! You have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg!

05/21/2019 Congratulations Robbie Hickman! You have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg!

05/20/2019 Congratulations Amanda Lugo! You have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg!

05/20/2019 Congratulations Kate Gaucher! You have won a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg!

05/16/2019 Congratulations Shauna Rock! You have won a pair of tickets to Pungo Off Road Monsters on the Beach coming to Virginia Beach this weekend.

05/15/2019 Congratulations Christine Sullivan! You have won a pair of tickets to Pungo Off Road Monsters on the Beach coming to Virginia Beach this weekend.

05/14/2019 Congratulations Norman Hults! You have won a pair of tickets to Pungo Off Road Monsters on the Beach coming to Virginia Beach this weekend.

05/13/2019 Congratulations Dawanda Bushrod! You have won a pair of tickets to Pungo Off Road Monsters on the Beach coming to Virginia Beach this weekend.

05/10/2019 Congratulations Shelby Probert! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2019 VIRGINIA N-H-R-A NATIONALS coming to VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK May 17th – 19th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

05/09/2019 Congratulations Terry Parker! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2019 VIRGINIA N-H-R-A NATIONALS coming to VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK May 17th – 19th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

05/08/2019 Congratulations Bob Goodin! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2019 VIRGINIA N-H-R-A NATIONALS coming to VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK May 17th – 19th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

05/07/2019 Congratulations Kim Pecoraro! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2019 VIRGINIA N-H-R-A NATIONALS coming to VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK May 17th – 19th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

05/06/2019 Congratulations Fran Huebschman! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2019 VIRGINIA N-H-R-A NATIONALS coming to VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK May 17th – 19th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

05/02/2019 Congratulations Benjamin Riendeau! You have won 6 tickets to the Tidewater Builders Association New Homes Tour.

05/01/2019 Congratulations Melanie Medina! You have won 6 tickets to the Tidewater Builders Association New Homes Tour.

04/29/2019 Congratulations Sabrina Hammond! You have won four passes to see comedian, Nephew Tommy this Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

04/25/2019 Congratulations Tameka Wiggins! You have won a pair of passes to see comedian Rick Gutierrez Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

04/22/2019 Congratulations Dolores Schell! You have won a pair of passes to see comedian Rick Gutierrez Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

04/17/2019 Congratulations Elizabeth Rodgers! You have won 3 Go Girl Designs braclets courtesy of our friends at THE REAL!

04/09/2019 Congratulations Alisson Hajasz! You have won a pair of passes to see Emmy award nominated actor/comedian Tracy Morgan Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone!

04/05/2019 Congratulations Tammy Hayes! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seats to see the Zac Brown Band on Friday, April 12th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

04/04/2019 Congratulations Dena Janowski! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seats to see the Zac Brown Band on Friday, April 12th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

04/03/2019 Congratulations Kendra Powell! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seats to see the Zac Brown Band on Friday, April 12th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

04/02/2019 Congratulations Debbie Elliott! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seats to see the Zac Brown Band on Friday, April 12th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

04/01/2019 Congratulations Kathryn Bashwing! You have won a pair of 200 level reserved seats to see the Zac Brown Band on Friday, April 12th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

03/28/2019 Congratulations Ryan Barnes! You have won a Beauty Products Prize Pack courtesy of our friends at THE REAL.

03/27/2019 Congratulations Faye Moore! You have won a pair of Lisi Lerch Ginger Gold Earrings courtesy of our friends at THE REAL!

03/26/2019 Congratulations Catherine Frazier! You have won four passes to see comedian Josh Blue Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

03/20/2019 Congratulations Donna Claflin! You have won a Beauty Products Prize Pack containing DHC Soap and Cleansing oil, Fountain of Truth Moisturizer and Merle Norman Shadow Stick which is courtesy of our friends at THE REAL.

03/19/2019 Congratulations James Rutz! You have won four passes to see comedian Aries Spears at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone Friday night at 8:00.

03/18/2019 Congratulations Dolores Schell! You have won a Disney home entertainment BLU-RAY/DVD Prize Pack with “Ralph Breaks The Internet” and “Christopher Robin.”

03/14/2019 Congratulations Cheryl Hollomon! You have won a pair of Lisi Lerch Ginger Gold Earrings courtesy of our friends at THE REAL.

03/13/2019 Congratulations Richard Spear! You have won a four pack of vouchers to exchange for tickets to see the Original Harlem Globetrotters, coming to the Ted Constant Convocation Center March 16th and 17th.

03/12/2019 Congratulations Alisson Hajasz! You have won two passes to see comedian Craig Robinson Friday Night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

03/11/2019 Congratulations Cris Craft! You have won a four pack of vouchers to exchange for tickets to see the Original Harlem Globetrotters, coming to the Ted Constant Convocation Center March 16th and 17th.

03/07/2019 Congratulations Amy Purvenas! You have won a set of 3 Busy Girl Bangles from Go Girl Designs, courtesy of our friends at The Real!

03/05/2019 Congratulations Adrian Hayden! You have won a four pack of vouchers to exchange for tickets to see the Original Harlem Globetrotters, coming to the Ted Constant Convocation Center March 16th and 17th.

03/05/2019 Congratulations Stephanie Toni! You have won four tickets to see comedian Corey Holcomb Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

03/04/2019 Congratulations Margo Wright! You have won a four pack of vouchers to exchange for tickets to see the Original Harlem Globetrotters, coming to the Ted Constant Convocation Center March 16th and 17th.

02/28/2019 Congratulations Louisa Rowan! You have won a four pack of vouchers to exchange for tickets to see the Original Harlem Globetrotters, coming to the Ted Constant Convocation Center March 16th and 17th.

02/27/2019 Congratulations Robin Ankrom! You have won a Disney Home Entertainment BLU-RAY/DVD PRIZE PACK featuring, “The Little Mermaid Anniversary Edition” and “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”

02/26/2019 Congratulations Jeanette Pope! You have won four passes to see comedian Tony Roberts at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone Friday night at 8:00.

02/18/2019 Congratulations Louis Schelp! You have won a family four pack of passes to the PBR Tour coming to Hampton Coliseum March 2nd at 7:00.

02/12/2019 Congratulations Eric Calvi! You have won a family four pack of passes to World of Pets Expo coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center February 15th to the 17th.

02/04/2019 Congratulations Elizabeth Hill! You have won a family four pack of passes to World of Pets Expo coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center February 15th to the 17th.

01/30/2019 Congratulations Deshawn Dwight! You have won a family four pack of passes to World of Pets Expo coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center February 15th to the 17th.

01/24/2019 Congratulations Missy McGarry! You have won a family four pack of passes to World of Pets Expo coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center February 15th to the 17th.

01/22/2019 Congratulations Kristina Howland! You have won four passes to see comedian STEVE-O at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this Friday night at 8:00.

01/16/2019 Congratulations Katie Mietz! You have won a Hampton Roads Show Blu-Ray DVD Prize Pack from Buena Vista Home Entertainment. It includes “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” and “ANT-MAN VS THE WASP.”

01/15/2019 Congratulations Yasmin Knight! You have won four passes to see comedian Loni Love at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

01/14/2019 Congratulations David McGowan! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

01/10/2019 Congratulations Teress Avents! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

01/08/2019 Congratulations Eva Tillet! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

01/07/2019 Congratulations Jonathan Guess! You have won four passes to see comedian Finesse Mitchell at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

01/04/2019 Congratulations Andrea Gates! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

01/03/2019 Congratulations Ashley Tynch! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

01/02/2019 Congratulations Tande Reckley! You have won four passes to see comedian Michael Colyar this Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

12/20/2018 Congratulations Stephanie Toni! You have won a Disney Bluray/DVD prize pack, including Incredibles 2 and the PIXAR Short Films collection 3.

12/19/2018 Congratulations Amanda Huey! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

12/18/2018 Congratulations Susan Smith! You have won four passes to see comedian Damon Williams Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

12/17/2018 Congratulations Jenny Mellington! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

12/12/2018 Congratulations Tahirah Johnson! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

12/11/2018 Congratulations Brittany Claar! You have won four passes to see comedian David Koechner this Saturday night at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

12/10/2018 Congratulations Cris Craft! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

12/04/2018 Congratulations Stephanie Penland! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

11/29/2018 Congratulations Corinne Todd! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

11/27/2018 Congratulations Courtney Herman! You have won a four pack of passes to see comedian Tony Baker this Friday Night at 8:00 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

11/26/2018 Congratulations Bernardino Napoleon! You have won four passes to MacArthur on Ice including skate rental. Open through January 21st!

11/13/2018 Congratulations Kenneth Gross! You have won four tickets to see comedian Bill Bellamy this Saturday night at 10:30 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

11/06/2018 Congratulations B. Austrailia Morrisette! You have won four passes to see comedian JB Smoove this Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

10/30/2018 Congratulations Jerry Ditty! You have won four passes to see comedian Bert Kreischer…THE MACHINE… this Friday night at 10:30 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

10/26/2018 Congratulations Wendy Rush! You have won a four pack of passes to Nightmare Mansion in Virginia Beach.

10/25/2018 Congratulations Norman Phelps! You have won a scary good Blue Ray Prize Pack featuring Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Edition and The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-A-Long Edition.

10/24/2018 Congratulations Cassandra Shields! You have won a pair of passes to Haunted Hunt Club Farm.

10/23/2018 Congratulations Timothy Bolt! You have won a four pack of passes to Nightmare Mansion in Virginia Beach.

10/22/2018 Congratulations Richard Gottlick! You have won a pair of passes to Haunted Hunt Club Farm.

10/19/2018 Congratulations Rusty Jordan! You have won a pair of tickets to the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction coming up on Thursday, October 25th at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront. It’s a 200-dollar value.

10/18/2018 Congratulations Haden Corbin! You have won 4 passes to HOMEARAMA 2018 at the Creeks of Nansemond in Suffolk.

10/17/2018 Congratulations Cozette Solomon! You have won a pair of tickets to Haunted Hunt Club Farm.

10/16/2018 Congratulations Crystal Marvin! You have won 4 passes to HOMEARAMA 2018 at the Creeks of Nansemond in Suffolk.

10/15/2018 Congratulations Mary Ann Drumtra! You have won 4 passes to see Oscar winning actress and comedian MO’NIQUE this Saturday night at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

10/10/2018 Congratulations Glenda Landers! You have won a pair of tickets to Haunted Hunt Club Farm.

10/09/2018 Congratulations Vivian Outland! You have won four passes to see comedian Arnez J this Friday Night at 8:00 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

10/05/2018 Congratulations Adrian Ashley! You have won a pair of tickets to Haunted Hunt Club Farm.

10/03/2018 Congratulations Hortensia Edwards! You have won 4 passes to see comedian T-K Kirkland this Saturday night at 8:00 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

09/25/2018 Congratulations Carrie Mattiko! You have won four passes to see comedian Eddie Griffin this Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

09/24/2018 Congratulations David Green! You have won a pair of tickets to the 8th Annual Kiwanis Shag and Seafood Festival Thursday, September 27th from 5:30 to 8:30pm at the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula.

09/18/2018 Congratulations Shauna Rock! You have won four passes to see comedian Don “DC” Curry this Saturday night at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

09/17/2018 Congratulations Cheryl Kraemer! You have won four reserved seat tickets to Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Thursday night at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

09/10/2018 Congratulations Paige Flores! You have won a four pack of lawn tickets to see the Zac Brown Band this Saturday at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

09/06/2018 Congratulations Megan Rasmussen! You have won four passes to see comedian Tony Rock this Saturday at 7:00 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

09/5/2018 Congratulations B. Austrailia Morrisette! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Deep Purple and Judas Priest at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach Saturday Night.

09/3/2018 Congratulations Kacey Goodson! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Dierks Bentley Thursday night at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

08/31/2018 Congratulations Richard Penley! You have won a four-pack of passes to enjoy Ocean Breeze Waterpark! These passes are only good for this season and you have two weekends left to enjoy the water park! Their last weekend is September 8 and 9.

08/29/2018 Congratulations Acree Hall! You have won a Disney Blue-Ray/DVD Prize pack that includes A Wrinkle in Time and The Lion King Circle of Life Edition.

08/28/2018 Congratulations Clarence Bell! won four passes to see comedian Ryan Davis at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this Saturday night at 7:00.

08/27/2018 Congratulations Lisa Lewis! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see 5 Seconds of Summer, Sunday, September 2nd at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

08/23/2018 Congratulations Crystal Marin! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see G-Easy and Lil Uzi Vert on Saturday, September 1st at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

08/21/2018 Congratulations Glenn Heartley! You have won four passes to see comedian Bruce Bruce this Friday night at 8:00 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

08/16/2018 Congratulations Scotty Gunnell! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Godsmack and Shinedown this Saturday at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater!

08/15/2018 Congratulations Carmen Kolb! You have won four passes to see comedian Leonard Ouzts this Friday night at 8:00 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

08/09/2018 Congratulations Paul Barber! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Jason Aldean on Sunday, August 19th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

08/10/2016 Congratulations Geiketa King! You have won a Marvel Studios prize pack which includes Avengers Infinity War and Black Panther on DVD BLU-RAY.

08/09/2018 Congratulations Lorraine Samko! You have won a four pack of passes for single day admission to Ocean Breeze Waterpark.

08/08/2018 Congratulations Melanie Medina! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey on Tuesday, August 13th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

08/07/2018 Congratulations Lisa Boone! You have won four passes to see Comedian Lavell Crawford at the Virginia beach Funny Bone this Friday Night at 8:00.

08/06/2018 Congratulations Kay Bunch! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini on Sunday Night, August 12th at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

08/03/2018 Congratulations Alisson Hajasz! You have won four passes for single day admission to Ocean Breeze Waterpark.

08/02/2018 Congratulations Austin Clark! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Wiz Khalifa on Saturday, August 11th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

08/01/2018 Congratulations Phyllis Harris! You have won four passes to see comedian TJ Miller on Friday night at 10:30 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

07/31/2018 Congratulations Brian Rock! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Counting Crows Next Tuesday Night.. August 7th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

07/27/2018 Congratulations Teresa Gonzalvo! You have won 4 passes to Ocean Breeze Waterpark!

07/26/2018 Congratulations Robert Lewis! You have won four passes to see comedian Karlous Miller Saturday night at 7:00 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

07/25/2018 Congratulations Jamie Sharer! You have won a pair of gold circle seats to see Brit Floyd on Thursday, August 2nd at Union Bank & Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth.

07/24/2018 Congratulations Gina Gloria! You have won You have won a four pack of tickets to the UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS coming to Military Circle in Norfolk July 25th to August 5th.

7/23/2018 Congratulations Billy Breeden! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see PENTATONIX on Sunday, August 5th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

7/20/2018 Congratulations Everett Lee! You have won four tickets to see comedian Tony Woods Saturday night at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

7/19/2018 Congratulations Nikki Siem! You just won four tickets to “Kids Bop!”

7/18/2018 Congratulations Tom Martinette! You just won four tickets to see Buddy Guy and Johnny Lang!

7/17/2018 Congratulations Jessica Reichley! You just won 4 tickets to “Universoul Circus.”

7/16/2018 Congratulations Diamond Buckery! You Just won 4 tickets to see Janet Jackson!

07/12/2018 Congratulations Barbara Longtin! You have won four tickets to see comedian Ali Siddiq Friday night at 8:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

07/11/2018 Congratulations Steven Claflin! You have won a pair of tickets to see the Avett Brothers next Friday, July 20th at Union Bank & Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth.

07/10/2018 Congratulations Cindy Hammond! You have won a four pack of tickets to the UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS coming to Military Circle in Norfolk July 25th to August 5th.

07/09/2018 Congratulations Annie Harris! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Chicago with REO Speedwagon next Wednesday, July 18th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

07/07/2018 Congratulations Venis Adams, DeJanerio Brown, Louana Katz, Maria Owens, Kim Scott, Christine Toni, Gabrielle Toni, Donna Claflin, Hortensia Edwards and Marcia Hodges! You and a guest are invited to an advance screening of Skyscraper staring Dwayne Johnson Tuesday, July 10th at 7:30 at AMC Lynnhaven!

07/05/2018 Congratulations Robert Jenkins! You have won four passes to the VANS WARPED TOUR next Thursday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

07/03/2018 Congratulations Shenia Davis! You have won a four pack of passes to see Comedian Preacher Lawson at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this Saturday night.

07/02/2018 Congratulations Cheryl Ericsson! You have won four tickets to see Dave Matthews Band on Saturday, July 21st at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/28/2018 Congratulations Kiasia Bowers! You have won 4 passes to Ocean Breeze Waterpark !

06/27/2018 Congratulations Brian Rock! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd with Cheap Trick and 38 Special on Friday, July 6th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/25/2018 Congratulations Logan Walkosz! You have won four reserved seat tickets to see Rascal Flatts this Thursday June 28th at Veterans United Home loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

06/22/2018 Congratulations Rebecca DeGarmo! You have won a free Cabana rental at Ocean Breeze Waterpark!

06/22/2018 Congratulations Faline Mahaffey! You have won the Ocean Breeze Waterpark “School’s Out for Summer” prize pack including four passes for single day admission to Ocean Breeze.

06/21/2018 Congratulations Jennifer Heilman! You have won the Ocean Breeze Waterpark “School’s Out for Summer” prize pack including four passes for single day admission to Ocean Breeze.

06/20/2018 Congratulations Alyssa Mcclenney! You have won the Ocean Breeze Waterpark “School’s Out for Summer” prize pack including four passes for single day admission to Ocean Breeze.



06/19/2018 Congratulations Cornelia Watkins! You have won the Ocean Breeze Waterpark “School’s Out for Summer” prize pack including four passes for single day admission to Ocean Breeze.

06/18/2018 Congratulations Shauna Rock! You have won the Ocean Breeze Waterpark “School’s Out for Summer” prize pack including four passes for single day admission to Ocean Breeze.

06/14/2018 Congratulations Mark Buzek! You have won a pair of tickets to Bruce Hornsby’s Funhouse Fest, featuring Alison Krauss, Amos Lee and many more… June 22nd and 23rd at the Lawns of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

06/13/2018 Congratulations Norman Phelps! You have won four passes to see comedian Benji Brown Saturday night at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

06/12/2018 Congratulations Mark Sherwood! You have won four reserved seats to see the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour on July 5th at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

06/11/2018 Congratulations JR Eisenpress! You have won four tickets to NITRO CIRCUS: THE NEXT LEVEL… coming to Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday, June 16th.

06/08/2018 Congratulations Carolyn Moore! You have won four passes to see comedian and Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd Saturday night at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.



06/06/2018 Congratulations Mark Wagner! You have won a pair of tickets to see REBELUTION on Saturday, June 30th at Union Bank & Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth.

06/05/2018 Congratulations Martin Walton! You have won a pair of tickets to Bruce Hornsby’s Funhouse Fest, featuring Alison Krauss, Amos Lee and many more… June 22nd and 23rd at the Lawns of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

06/04/2018 Congratulations Megan Rasmussen! You have won four tickets to NITRO CIRCUS: THE NEXT LEVEL… coming to Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday, June 16th.

06/01/2018 Congratulations Deb Conley! You have won four passes to see comedian Robert Powell the III Saturday night at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

05/30/2018 Congratulations Wayne Brooks! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2018 VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS coming to Virginia Motorsports Park June 8-10.

05/29/2018 Congratulations Claire Baker! You have won four passes for single-day admission to Ocean Breeze Waterpark.

05/28/2018 Congratulations Kenneth Sooy! You have won four tickets to NITRO CIRCUS: THE NEXT LEVEL… coming to Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday, June 16th.

05/24/2018 Congratulations Kierra Mason! You have won a pair of gold circle tickets to see Brian McKnight 4 with special guests Chrisette Michele and K’Bana Blaq on Sunday, July 22nd at Union Bank & Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth.

05/23/2018 Congratulations Traci Williams! You have won four reserved-seat tickets to the TDE Championship Tour with Kendrick Lamar, Sizza and more on May 27th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

05/21/2018 Congratulations Angie Post! You have won a four pack of passes to Kings Dominion!

05/16/2018 Congratulations Jennifer Kennon! You have won a pair of Gold Circle tickets to see Alabama with special guests Montgomery Gentry, THIS Sunday, May 20th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

05/15/2018 Congratulations Karen Spear! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2018 “Menards Chevy Show” coming to Virginia Motorsports Park May 18th-20th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

05/14/2018 Congratulations Lenora Halley! You have won a pair of Gold Circle tickets to see Alabama with special guests Montgomery Gentry, THIS Sunday, May 20th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

05/11/2018 Congratulations Danny Keith! You have won a pair of Gold Circle tickets to see Alabama with special guests Montgomery Gentry, Next Sunday, May 20th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

05/10/2018 Congratulations Sue Lionetti! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2018 “Menards Chevy Show” coming to Virginia Motorsports Park May 18th-20th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

05/09/2018 Congratulations Torri Coston! You have won a pair of tasting tickets to the 17th Annual Virginia Beer Festival.. coming Saturday, May 19th to Town Point Park. This prize includes souvenir tasting glasses and unlimited tastings!

05/08/2018 Congratulations Claire Parker! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2018 “Menards Chevy Show” coming to Virginia Motorsports Park May 18th-20th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

05/07/2018 Congratulations Peggy Bray! You have won four tickets for reserved seats to see Kenny Chesney this Thursday night at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

05/03/2018 Congratulations Eric Darwell! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2018 “Menards Chevy Show” coming to Virginia Motorsports Park May 18th-20th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

05/01/2018 Congratulations Ami Cyphers! You have won a four pack of passes to the 2018 “Menards Chevy Show” coming to Virginia Motorsports Park May 18th-20th. These prize passes are good for Saturday or Sunday.

04/30/2018 Congratulations Edward Waterfield! You have won a four pack of passes to Kings Dominion!

04/27/2018 Congratulations Lyndsey Scammell! You have won four passes to see comedian Pablo Francisco Saturday night at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

04/23/2018 Congratulations Jeff Fortenberry! ! You have won a four pack of passes to Busch Gardens Williamsburg now open for the season!

04/20/2018 Congratulations Glenn Heartley! You have won 4 passes to see comedian John Witherspoon Saturday night at 9:30 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

04/18/2018 Congratulations Haley Royer! You have won the blu-ray action movie prize pack that includes Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Men Tell No Tales and Star Wars the Last Jedi.

04/13/2018 Congratulations LB Carlson! You have won four passes to see comedian Josh Blue Saturday night at 9:30 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

04/11/2018 Congratulations Bryan Sproston! You have won a four pack of tickets to Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes coming to Norfolk Scope on Friday, April 13th at 7pm.

04/10/2018 Congratulations Melissa Hayes! You have won a pair of tickets to see the greatest love story ever told as you’ve never seen it before… Romeo & Juliet performed by Britain’s famous Birmingham Royal Ballet with music by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra coming to Chrysler Hall

04/09/2018 Congratulations Ladajah Dickerson! You have won a four pack of tickets to Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes coming to Norfolk Scope.

04/02/2018 Congratulations James Moore! You have won a four pack of passes to Busch Gardens Williamsburg… now open for the season!

03/26/2018 Congratulations Rusty Rivera! You have won a four pack of passes to Busch Gardens Williamsburg… now open for the season!

03/08/2018 Congratulations Hortensia Edwards! You have won an NBC Prize Pack — featuring fun stuff from the newest shows — including Rise, Good Girls, AP Bio and Champions!

03/01/2018 Congratulations Cindy Barrington! You have won the OLYMPIC PARTY FOR 15 from Chilled Ponds in Chesapeake.

02/23/2018 Congratulations Patricia Offer! You have won the OLYMPIC CLASS SKATE PRIZE from Chilled Ponds in Chesapeake.

02/22/2018 Congratulations Lani Rivera! You have won the Chilled Ponds Olympic Family pack that includes 4 public skate admission tickets and skate rental.

02/21/2018 Congratulations Thomas Beard! You have won the Chilled Ponds Olympic Family pack that includes 4 public skate admission tickets and skate rental.

02/20/2018 Congratulations Fran Huebschman! You have won the Chilled Ponds Olympic Family pack that includes 4 public skate admission tickets and skate rental.

02/19/2018 Congratulations Tammy Woodell! You have won the Chilled Ponds Olympic Family pack that includes 4 public skate admission tickets and skate rental.

02/16/2018 Congratulations Donna Lawing! You have won the OLYMPIC CLASS SKATE PRIZE from Chilled Ponds in Chesapeake.

02/15/2018 Congratulations Eric Anderson! You have won the Chilled Ponds Olympic Family pack that includes 4 public skate admission tickets and skate rental.

02/14/2018 Congratulations Dhelton Mullins! You have won the Chilled Ponds Olympic Family pack that includes 4 public skate admission tickets and skate rental.

02/13/2018 Congratulations Melody Johnson! You have won the Chilled Ponds Olympic Family pack that includes 4 public skate admission tickets and skate rental.

02/12/2018 Congratulations Jean Wildey! You have won the Country Music Mega Ticket!

02/12/2018 Congratulations Debra Dougherty! You have won a Chilled Ponds Olympic Family pack that includes 4 public skate admission tickets and skate rental.

02/09/2018 Congratulations Benjamin Goldman! You have won the OLYMPIC CLASS SKATE PRIZE from Chilled Ponds in Chesapeake.

02/08/2018 Congratulations John Brickhouse! You have won a pair of tickets to see Diana Krall on Wednesday, February 21st at the Ferguson Center for the Arts.

02/07/2018 Congratulations Lisa Deeson! You have won a four pack of passes to Professional Bull Riders.. coming to the Hampton Coliseum on March 4th.

02/06/2018 Congratulations Traci Taliaferro! You have won a pair of tickets to see “Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder” coming to the Ferguson Center in Newport News on February 27th.

02/05/2018 Congratulations Richard Haight! ! You have won a pair of tickets to see Cabaret on Thursday, February 22nd at the Ferguson Center for the Arts.

02/01/2018 Congratulations Peggy Bray! You have won a four pack of passes to see Professional Bull Riders on March 3rd at the Hampton Coliseum.

01/31/2018 Congratulations Carol Warwick! You have won a pair of tickets to see Cabaret on Thursday, February 22nd at the Ferguson Center for the Arts.

01/29/2018 Congratulations Ted Boltze! You have won a pair of tickets to see Diana Krall on February 21st at the Ferguson Center.

01/26/2018 Congratulations Daunte Matthews! You have won four passes to see comedian Michael Colyar Saturday night at 7:00 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

01/24/2018 Congratulations Delores Spei! You have won a pair of tickets to see “Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder” coming to the Ferguson Center in Newport News on February 27th.

01/19/2018 Congratulations Danny Keith! You have won four passes to see comedian Adele Givens tonight at 7:00 the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

01/16/2018 Congratulations Robert Parker! You have won Smithsonian’s “Natural Wonders of the World” in hardcover from DK Publishing.

01/11/2018 Congratulations Ryan Carulli! You have won four passes to see comedian Finesse Mitchell Saturday night at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

01/09/2018 Congratulations Katie Mietz! You have won a four pack of passes to skate at MacArthur on Ice open daily through January 15th.

01/08/2018 Congratulations Faline Mahaffey! You have won “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” on Blu-Ray/DVD… along with some Hampton Roads Show goodies.

01/05/2018 Congratulations Jennifer Leahy! You have won a four pack of passes to skate at MacArthur on Ice open daily through January 15th.

01/02/2018 Congratulations Chris Siam! You have won a four pack of passes to skate at MacArthur on Ice… open daily through January 15th.