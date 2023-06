PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrating 35 years of Pride in Hampton Roads! Hampton Roads Pridefest is coming up this weekend. It’s the largest annual LGBT festival in Virginia and includes the nation’s only Pride boat parade. Hampton Roads Pridefest is free and open to anyone. It will be held Saturday, June 24 from noon-8 p.m. at Town Point Park in Norfolk. For more information, visit their website.

