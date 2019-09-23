Hampton Roads Is Hiring!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three major employers are hosting a job fair this week, and you should be dressed for success and ready to present your resume!

The Hampton Roads Career Fair
Sponsored by Tidewater Tech, Centura College and Aviation Institute of Maintenance
Wednesday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holiday Inn at 5655 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach.
Free and open to the public! Register at HRCAREERFAIR.com
For more information, call (757) 456-5065 extension 1227

