PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Internation Auto Show is more than amazing vehicles, there’s fun to be had for the whole family. Heath Wynn gives us a look inside at what we can expect from this year’s show.

Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association

2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show

Virginia Beach Convention Center

January 13-15

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

HamptonRoadsAutoShow.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association.