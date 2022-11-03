PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Holiday gatherings will soon be taking place here in the area, but are you ready?

Gaylene Kanoyton with Celebrate Healthcare wants everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday season. She joined us with details about insurance and a fun way to get your flu shots and vaccines!

Celebrate Healthcare

Get ready for the holidays Hampton Roads

There are two more COVID-19, flu and health insurance clinics for adults and children

One event is Friday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sixth Mount Zion Temple in Hampton.

The second event is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Children’s Museum in Portsmouth

For more information, get in touch with the folks at Celebrate Healthcare

(757) 287 0277

celebratehealthcare.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.