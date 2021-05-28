Hampton Roads Hip Hop History

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in the early 1990’s you couldn’t turn on the radio without hearing a hot track created right here in Hampton Roads. Super producer Teddy Riley can take the credit for this homegrown musical innovation and Tony Brown spent most of the 90’s managing Riley’s “Future Recording Studio” in Virginia Beach.

Tony has written a book about the experience called “Don’t Leave 8 Years of Working With Teddy Riley, Blackstreet & Future Recording Studios,” and he joined us on HRS to give us an inside look.

“Don’t Leave: 8 Years of Working with Teddy Riley, Blackstreet & Future Recording Studios”

