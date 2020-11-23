Hampton Roads Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Black Diamond Weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Black Brand, Hampton Roads Black Chamber of Commerce, is an organization that works to combat many issues Black business owners face, including lack of financial savings and less access to capital.

This weekend they’re hosting a networking conference, Black Diamond Weekend. 
Black Brand co-founder and president Blair Durham told us all about the event on this week’s community connection.

Black Diamond Weekend is Friday, November 27- Sunday November 29. For tickets, visit blackdiamondweekendva.com/

