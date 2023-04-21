PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A celebration of culture, history, and the arts in one of the most diverse cities in the area! The Hampton Mosiac Festival combines some of your favorite elements of several local celebrations to create one big family-friendly event to kick off the season. It will be held Saturday, April 22nd from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mill Point Park. For more information, visit the festival website: Hampton.Gov/Mosaic.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.