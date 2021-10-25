Halloween Safety Tips

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Even though Halloween is just a few days away.. there’s still plenty of time to get a great costume together! Harygul’s Halloween Planet Head “Spooksperson” D Nachnani joined us with some pro tips for a safe Halloween and some fun ideas for last-minute celebrating!

Harygul’s Halloween Planet is your Halloween superstore with three Virginia Beach locations in for all your spooky season essentials!
At Pembroke Mall next to Kohl’s., Collins Square across from Loehmanns Plaza, and on First Colonial Road at Hilltop across from McDonald’s.
You can also call (757) 491-9011 or visit HalloweenPlanet.com.

They’re also on social media @Haryguls Halloween Planet

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Harygul’s Halloween Planet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter