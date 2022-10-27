PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you ready to trick-or-treat this Halloween? Many people enjoy the magic of Halloween, and costume and traffic safety are essential for trick-or-treaters. Harygul’s Halloween Planet has everything you need for a safe and fun holiday.

They have three Virginia Beach locations at Pembroke Mall, Collins Square and on First Colonial Rd. at Hilltop. You can also call (757) 491-9011 or visit HalloweenPlanet.com. They are on social media @harygulshalloweenplanet.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Harygul’s Halloween Planet.