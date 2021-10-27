Halloween Farm Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Trick or Treat yo’ self at the Halloween Farm Fair where you can eat, drink, and be scary! With a haunted trail, maze and carnival games and local vendors selling handmade crafts to a professional photographer capturing your fang-tastic family portraits Dawn Bridges has the spooktacular details on today’s ‘Community Connection.’

The Halloween Farm Farm is this Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p,m, at 444 Saint Brides Road. W Chesapeake. Pony rides begin at 10 a.m. and free family games start at 1:30 p,m. The costume contest parade begins at 3 p.m. For more information go to Equestrian WISH Facebook page.

