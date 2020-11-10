Habitat For Humanity Builds Strong Communities!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Habitat for Humanity might be best known for its “sweat equity” approach to home-ownership, but it’s much more than a kind-hearted bunch of builders! Today Executive Director of Habitat’s southside Hampton Roads Operations Frank Hruska said not only are two exciting construction projects underway, but the Re-Stores are open for business, and free skills training is available for volunteers! To learn more call 757-640-0590 or visit SHRHABITAT.org
