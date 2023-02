PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Our Youth, Our Future foundation is hosting its 7th annual H.O.P.E. Youth Summit. It stands for “Having Opportunities Promote Equality”, and aims to empower and bring opportunities to young people in our area. The event is Saturday, February 18th at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.