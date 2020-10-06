H.O.P.E. For World Homeless Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Saturday, October 10th is the second annual “World Homeless Day,” and one of Hampton Road’s most compassionate advocates for those living on the street has organized a day of action and inspiration. H.O.P.E. Foundation Director Regina Darden explains the many ways you can impact someone in need.

H.O.P.E. Foundation Telethon
Saturday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Drive through donations at The Murray Center
455 East Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk
View telethon on Facebook at “Hope Foundation, Inc.”
For more information call 757-241-6900
Or visit Hopefdn.org

