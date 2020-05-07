Live Now
Members of North Carolina’s Coronavirus Task Force holding briefing

Guy Torry’s Comedy Kitchen!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You already knew Guy Torry was funny — he has even whipped up some of his favorite foods in our kitchen — but now, he has gone all-in on a new comedy cooking show that is quickly becoming a social media sensation. We caught up with him from Los Angeles and he had a special shout out for Hampton Roads!

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories