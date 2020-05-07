Guy Torry’s Comedy Kitchen!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You already knew Guy Torry was funny — he has even whipped up some of his favorite foods in our kitchen — but now, he has gone all-in on a new comedy cooking show that is quickly becoming a social media sensation. We caught up with him from Los Angeles and he had a special shout out for Hampton Roads!
