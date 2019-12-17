Guard Against Carbon Monoxide

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This time of the year, it’s easy to focus on the beautiful sights and good smells in our home, whether it’s the fresh tree or someone baking a batch of Christmas cookies. But all of these delightful distractions can make us vulnerable to the danger we can’t see or smell –carbon monoxide gas that can creep into our living spaces. Hybrid Air Service Manager Dan Baxter joined us to talk about how you can add peace of mind to the season of peace and joy.

Schedule a heating safety check with Hybrid Air for $49 until December 31.

Hybrid Air
753 Voyager Court in Virginia Beach
Call (757) 436-3749
visit HYBRIDAIRUSA.com
You can also find them on social media @hybridairinc

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hybrid Air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories