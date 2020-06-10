Growing, Making, and Delivering Great Food in Hampton Roads and Beyond!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Not only is The Neighborhood Harvest picking, prepping and packing farmers market food and specialty items — but now they cover almost all of Hampton Roads and parts of Richmond. Today, President Thomas Vandiver talks about the staff and partnerships that keep the growing operation, a growing operation!

The Neighborhood Harvest

Sign up and place your orders by calling (757) 809-3577.

You can also visit TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

For our viewers, use the code “HRSHOW” to waive the $30 signup fee!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Neighborhood Harvest.

