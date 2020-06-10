PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Not only is The Neighborhood Harvest picking, prepping and packing farmers market food and specialty items — but now they cover almost all of Hampton Roads and parts of Richmond. Today, President Thomas Vandiver talks about the staff and partnerships that keep the growing operation, a growing operation!
The Neighborhood Harvest
Sign up and place your orders by calling (757) 809-3577.
You can also visit TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
For our viewers, use the code “HRSHOW” to waive the $30 signup fee!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Neighborhood Harvest.
More From HRS!
- Growing, Making, and Delivering Great Food in Hampton Roads and Beyond!
- Treating Vein Disease
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – June 9
- Lashes, Lips and Professional Tips!
- Look Refreshed With A Topical Treatment