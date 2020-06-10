Growing, Making, and Delivering Great Food in Hampton Roads and Beyond!

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Not only is The Neighborhood Harvest picking, prepping and packing farmers market food and specialty items — but now they cover almost all of Hampton Roads and parts of Richmond. Today, President Thomas Vandiver talks about the staff and partnerships that keep the growing operation, a growing operation!

The Neighborhood Harvest
Sign up and place your orders by calling (757) 809-3577.
You can also visit TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
For our viewers, use the code “HRSHOW” to waive the $30 signup fee!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Neighborhood Harvest.

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

