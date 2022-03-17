PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Spring is officially days away, and lucky for us, it’s the perfect time to get moving on a fitness routine.

Chelsey paid a visit to Onelife Fitness to learn about the options they have for group fitness. Group Fitness Director Lisa Stephens walks us through the good luck charm group fitness can bring.

Onelife Fitness can help get you on track today and register for Group Fitness! Lisa does Group Fitness at the Onelife at 2844 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, but there are eight locations across Coastal Virginia. Visit onelifefitness.com to find your club and you can also connect on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.