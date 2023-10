PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You’re invited to join in a celebration of food, family and tradition. The Newport News Greek Festival is right around the corner. Marketing Liaison, Greg Bicouvaris, tells us all about the big event.

Newport News Greek Festival

The Hellenic Center, 60 Traverse Rd., Newport News

Oct. 26-28

Free admission and parking

NewportNewsGreekFestival.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Newport News Greek Festival.