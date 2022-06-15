PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While the official start of summer begins next Tuesday, many of our recent high school graduates are focusing on what to do in the fall. If you are a recent high school graduate, or the parent of one, Bryant & Stratton College is a great option to consider.

Bryant & Stratton College

Fall semester starts September 7 at both Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses.

For more information go to bryantstratton.edu or call (866) 873-6936

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.