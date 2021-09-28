PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Virginia Child Welfare Policy Coalition only 58 percent of foster children will graduate high school by age 19 and fewer than 3 percent will earn a college degree by age 25. Great Expectations is a partnership with Virginia’s Community Colleges and community supporters designed to help Virginia’s foster children finish high school and further their education.

Great Expectations Recruiter and Mentor, Antonio Dill-Ward, joined us on HRS to explain this program and why it’s so important.

For more information about the Great Expectations Program visit TNCC.Edu/Services/Expectations

or call (757) 825-3452. You can also connect on Instagram @TNCC_GreatExpectations

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Thomas Nelson Community College.