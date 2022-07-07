PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After two years, Thomas Nelson Community College has officially changed its name to Virginia Peninsula Community College.

President Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon joined us with the details on the college’s grand renaming celebration.

Virginia Peninsula Community College

Grand Renaming Celebration

July 12 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Hampton Campus, 99 Thomas Nelson Drive

RSVP at vpcc.edu

(757) 825-2700

