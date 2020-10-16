Grand Opening Celebration!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Boil Bay Seafood family is growing in Hampton Roads with the new Boil Bay Seafood City — and the grand opening is tomorrow! Evan Vang and Jake Ryan joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with the details.

Boil Bay Seafood City
Grand Opening Saturday, October 17th!
Giveaways and drawings start at Noon… and goes all day!
5957 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk
BoilBay.com
(757) 962-1088
Connect on FB & Instagram @boilbayseafoodcity

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Boil Bay Seafood City.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***