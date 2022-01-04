Grab a Slice of Local Hockey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you think pizza and hockey are the perfect combos — listen up! The Norfolk Admirals have partnered with YNOT Italian to undergo a single-night rebrand as the Virginia Slices. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited edition Virginia Slices Koozie!

Norfolk Admirals Virginia Slices Night!

Virginia Slices Night presented by YNOT Italian IS THIS SATURDAY – January 8th at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on Ticketmaster — but more info and a link to tickets are right there on their website –
norfolkadmirals.com
(757) 640-1212
or visit the Scope Box Office

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Norfolk Admirals.

