Grab a Slice of Local Hockey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you think pizza and hockey are the perfect combos — listen up! The Norfolk Admirals have partnered with YNOT Italian to undergo a single-night rebrand as the Virginia Slices. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited edition Virginia Slices Koozie!

Norfolk Admirals Virginia Slices Night!

Virginia Slices Night presented by YNOT Italian IS THIS SATURDAY – January 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on Ticketmaster

norfolkadmirals.com

(757) 640-1212

or visit the Scope Box Office

