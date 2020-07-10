Gotham Chopra: ‘Greatness Code’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Sometimes the most painful injuries are not physical. So, how does a wounded warrior get past PTSD, combat stress, or any physical or mental hardship? They get help, and that comes in many forms. Tomorrow, a cobia fishing trip leaving out of Yorktown will host about 20 wounded warriors. Find out more from event organizer Kevin Felix and Wounded Warrior Project CEO Mike Linnington.

