Gotham Chopra: ‘Greatness Code’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Seven world-class athletes, seven different stories about career-defining moments that were not always in front of a crowd. Today, Chris talks with Director Gotham Chopra about what it has been like to gather intimate insight from living legends like Tom Brady, Lebron James, Kelly Slater, and more — and then, present those conversations to a worldwide audience. All episodes of “Greatness Code” are available today on AppleTV.

