Got Jokes? Win Cash!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Ever want to be on a game show or get paid for writing a great joke?

Here’s how you can do it!

Comedy legend Jay Leno and long-time Tonight Show sidekick Kevin Eubanks are back together again and this time its for the remake and second season of the classic game show, “You Bet Your Life.” They joined us on HRS from Jay’s garage in sunny Los Angeles with details on how YOU can enter to play!

Any joke writer out there can submit a joke and maybe make some cash! GREAT IDEA! Go to youbetyourlife.com/economy. Top ten jokes win $1,000 and the best will receive a personal call from Jay!

This contest runs until February 7th!

“You Bet Your Life” airs weekdays on our sister station FOX43 at 6 p.m.