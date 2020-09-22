Got A Teen With Time On Their Hands? YVCHR Can Make It Count!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Youth Volunteer Corps of Hampton Roads can help your middle or high school-aged child find ways to contribute to their community, make new friends, and discover new interests! Today YVCHR Executive Director Katie Morgan explains how they make sure volunteering is a positive experience for kids so they are more likely to keep stepping up throughout their lifetime. To see a calendar of upcoming opportunities, visit YVCHR.org and click on the “volunteers” tab.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Youth Volunteer Corps of Hampton Roads.

