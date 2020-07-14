1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Suffolk General District Court
Suffolk JDR Court

Got A Flood Plan? Now Is The Time!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We went to the disaster experts to find out why everyone should understand their flood risk, and take steps to protect their home and property. Listen to what David Maurstad from the National Flood Insurance Program has to say about how to get coverage and when it takes effect.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***