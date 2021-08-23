Goodbye Wrinkles!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You do not have to have an invasive procedure to reduce puffy eyes and sagging skin on your face. Today, Melinda McKinsey explained how Plexaderm works — and works fast!

If you’re ready to take the Plexaderm 10-Minute Challenge and see it for yourself, go to PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800 749-2966. Special for Hampton Roads Show viewers get a Plexaderm Trial Pack for $14.95 plus free shipping if you order now!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Plexaderm.

