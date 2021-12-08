Good Times at Good Vibes

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There is a new entertainment venue coming to the Hampton Roads area! HRS talked with owner Matt Lockhart of Good Vibes Concert Hall about their grand opening.

Good Vibes Concert Hall is located at 11800 Merchants Walk, in the Heart of City Center, in Newport News.

Don’t forget the Grand Opening is this Friday, Dec. 10th! You can get more info online at goodvibesva.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @GoodVibesVA.

This segment is sponsored by Good Vibes Concert Hall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Kettle Challenge

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter