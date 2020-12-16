‘Good Feet’ Will Help You Put Your Best Foot Forward!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you want to stay on the move, but experience pain before, during, or after your favorite activities, your next step could be a closer look at your feet! As Mallory Campbell explains, your arch carries the weight of your world, and the right support can keep the possibilities wide open!

The Good Feet Store
Jefferson Marketplace in Newport News
Call at (757) 249-7700 or go to GoodFeet.com/Newport News

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Good Feet Store.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***